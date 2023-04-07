Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is above average at 5.30x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is $128.67, which is $12.95 above the current market price. The public float for ARW is 57.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARW on April 07, 2023 was 488.59K shares.

ARW) stock’s latest price update

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW)’s stock price has decreased by -3.32 compared to its previous closing price of 119.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARW’s Market Performance

ARW’s stock has fallen by -5.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.75% and a quarterly rise of 9.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Arrow Electronics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.47% for ARW stock, with a simple moving average of 4.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARW by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ARW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $87 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARW reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ARW stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2022.

ARW Trading at -4.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.58. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw 10.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from LONG MICHAEL J, who sale 741 shares at the price of $118.00 back on Mar 17. After this action, LONG MICHAEL J now owns 184,731 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $87,438 using the latest closing price.

LONG MICHAEL J, the Executive Chairman of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 17,720 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that LONG MICHAEL J is holding 185,472 shares at $2,090,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.61 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at +3.84. The total capital return value is set at 23.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.08. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), the company’s capital structure generated 73.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.32. Total debt to assets is 18.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.