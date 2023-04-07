Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACLX is $39.25, which is $9.97 above than the current price. The public float for ACLX is 35.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.77% of that float. The average trading volume of ACLX on April 07, 2023 was 422.71K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ACLX) stock’s latest price update

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX)’s stock price has increased by 6.51 compared to its previous closing price of 27.49. However, the company has seen a -4.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/09/22 that Arcellx Stock Surges on Multiple Myeloma Treatment Collaboration With Gilead

ACLX’s Market Performance

ACLX’s stock has fallen by -4.09% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.50% and a quarterly drop of -12.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.49% for Arcellx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for ACLX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ACLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $43 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLX reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for ACLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLX, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

ACLX Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX fell by -4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.31. In addition, Arcellx Inc. saw -5.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from Heery Christopher, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $30.71 back on Apr 03. After this action, Heery Christopher now owns 15,589 shares of Arcellx Inc., valued at $92,121 using the latest closing price.

Elghandour Rami, the of Arcellx Inc., sale 31,442 shares at $30.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Elghandour Rami is holding 38,769 shares at $967,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

Equity return is now at value -76.00, with -59.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.