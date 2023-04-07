ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 323.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) Right Now?

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ANSS is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ANSS is 86.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ANSS on April 07, 2023 was 510.35K shares.

ANSS’s Market Performance

ANSS stock saw an increase of -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.43% and a quarterly increase of 39.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for ANSYS Inc. (ANSS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for ANSS stock, with a simple moving average of 25.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANSS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ANSS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANSS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $295 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANSS reach a price target of $270, previously predicting the price at $295. The rating they have provided for ANSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to ANSS, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

ANSS Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +7.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANSS fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $316.29. In addition, ANSYS Inc. saw 33.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANSS starting from Emswiler Shane, who sale 3,859 shares at the price of $307.82 back on Mar 07. After this action, Emswiler Shane now owns 25,990 shares of ANSYS Inc., valued at $1,187,885 using the latest closing price.

Hearn Walter, the SVP, World Sales & Cust. Exc. of ANSYS Inc., sale 1,950 shares at $298.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hearn Walter is holding 19,922 shares at $581,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.19 for the present operating margin

+87.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for ANSYS Inc. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.46. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on ANSYS Inc. (ANSS), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 13.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.