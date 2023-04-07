AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANAB is -0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) is $31.40, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for ANAB is 27.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.49% of that float. On April 07, 2023, ANAB’s average trading volume was 322.35K shares.

ANAB) stock’s latest price update

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB)’s stock price has increased by 0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 21.31. however, the company has experienced a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANAB’s Market Performance

AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has experienced a 1.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.05% drop in the past month, and a -29.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for ANAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for ANAB stock, with a simple moving average of -14.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANAB

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANAB reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for ANAB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ANAB, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

ANAB Trading at -10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANAB rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.88. In addition, AnaptysBio Inc. saw -30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANAB starting from LOUMEAU ERIC J, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Jun 08. After this action, LOUMEAU ERIC J now owns 523 shares of AnaptysBio Inc., valued at $60,000 using the latest closing price.

LOUMEAU ERIC J, the COO, General Counsel of AnaptysBio Inc., sale 1,146 shares at $20.50 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that LOUMEAU ERIC J is holding 523 shares at $23,493 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1119.41 for the present operating margin

+77.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AnaptysBio Inc. stands at -1251.33. The total capital return value is set at -23.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.81. Equity return is now at value -43.80, with -20.90 for asset returns.

Based on AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB), the company’s capital structure generated 123.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.27. Total debt to assets is 53.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.