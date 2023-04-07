Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TUYA is $2.44, which is $1.91 above than the current price. The public float for TUYA is 380.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of TUYA on April 07, 2023 was 605.00K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TUYA) stock’s latest price update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 1.72. however, the company has experienced a -10.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TUYA’s Market Performance

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has experienced a -10.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.93% drop in the past month, and a -26.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for TUYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for TUYA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.20 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUYA reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TUYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

TUYA Trading at -21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA fell by -10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8470. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.84 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc. stands at -70.22. The total capital return value is set at -17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.99. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc. (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.94. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Tuya Inc. (TUYA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.