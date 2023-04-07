Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) is above average at 7.25x. The 36-month beta value for SXC is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SXC is $11.00, which is $2.37 above than the current price. The public float for SXC is 82.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of SXC on April 07, 2023 was 870.49K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SXC) stock’s latest price update

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 8.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC’s stock has fallen by -2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.75% and a quarterly rise of 0.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for SunCoke Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for SXC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Neutral” to SXC, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SXC Trading at -6.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -10.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.75. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who sale 13,778 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Mar 02. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 206,050 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc., valued at $137,408 using the latest closing price.

Hardesty Phillip Michael, the Senior Vice President of SunCoke Energy Inc., sale 17,778 shares at $9.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Hardesty Phillip Michael is holding 199,033 shares at $168,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc. stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.10. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.