Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is above average at 30.13x. The 36-month beta value for SAH is also noteworthy at 1.84.

The public float for SAH is 16.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.02% of that float. The average trading volume of SAH on April 07, 2023 was 378.29K shares.

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 50.82. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that CarMax and Sonic Automotive Cut to Underperform. It’s a Supply Issue.

SAH’s Market Performance

Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has experienced a -4.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.69% drop in the past month, and a 6.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for SAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for SAH stock, with a simple moving average of 4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAH reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SAH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

SAH Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAH fell by -4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.09. In addition, Sonic Automotive Inc. saw 2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAH starting from DYKE JEFF, who sale 93,114 shares at the price of $57.31 back on Feb 17. After this action, DYKE JEFF now owns 818,699 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc., valued at $5,336,363 using the latest closing price.

DYKE JEFF, the President of Sonic Automotive Inc., sale 22,710 shares at $56.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that DYKE JEFF is holding 176,622 shares at $1,290,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Automotive Inc. stands at +0.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH), the company’s capital structure generated 389.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.57. Total debt to assets is 70.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 238.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.