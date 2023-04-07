Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

The 36-month beta value for SILK is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SILK is $56.50, which is $17.19 above than the current price. The public float for SILK is 37.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.27% of that float. The average trading volume of SILK on April 07, 2023 was 517.51K shares.

SILK) stock’s latest price update

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 39.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SILK’s Market Performance

SILK’s stock has risen by 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.41% and a quarterly drop of -20.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.01% for Silk Road Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for SILK stock, with a simple moving average of -15.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SILK reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for SILK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SILK, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

SILK Trading at -16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.32. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -25.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Davis Andrew S., who sale 6,753 shares at the price of $39.42 back on Apr 03. After this action, Davis Andrew S. now owns 115,683 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $266,203 using the latest closing price.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, the Director of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $41.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H is holding 149,454 shares at $209,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.51 for the present operating margin

+72.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -27.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.40. Equity return is now at value -63.10, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Based on Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), the company’s capital structure generated 50.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.47. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.