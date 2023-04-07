Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG) is above average at 11.94x. The 36-month beta value for PRG is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRG is $30.60, which is $7.85 above than the current price. The public float for PRG is 47.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume of PRG on April 07, 2023 was 520.64K shares.

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRG)’s stock price has increased by 0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 22.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRG’s Market Performance

PRG’s stock has risen by 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.67% and a quarterly rise of 27.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for PROG Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.93% for PRG stock, with a simple moving average of 17.32% for the last 200 days.

PRG Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.99%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.28. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc. saw 34.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRG starting from Thomas Eugene Vin IV, who purchase 618 shares at the price of $15.95 back on Oct 31. After this action, Thomas Eugene Vin IV now owns 34,351 shares of PROG Holdings Inc., valued at $9,857 using the latest closing price.

Doman Curtis Linn, the Chief Innovation Officer-PROG of PROG Holdings Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $19.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Doman Curtis Linn is holding 72,000 shares at $962,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.99 for the present operating margin

+31.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROG Holdings Inc. stands at +3.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG), the company’s capital structure generated 107.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.76. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.22.

Conclusion

In summary, PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.