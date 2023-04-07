Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) is above average at 21.23x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACDC is $29.86, which is $16.34 above than the current price. The public float for ACDC is 22.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.34% of that float. The average trading volume of ACDC on April 07, 2023 was 611.66K shares.

ACDC) stock’s latest price update

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 13.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACDC’s Market Performance

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has seen a 7.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -36.02% decline in the past month and a -39.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for ACDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.32% for ACDC stock, with a simple moving average of -33.26% for the last 200 days.

ACDC Trading at -27.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -29.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACDC rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.47. In addition, ProFrac Holding Corp. saw -47.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACDC starting from Wilks Johnathan Ladd, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Mar 31. After this action, Wilks Johnathan Ladd now owns 74,890 shares of ProFrac Holding Corp., valued at $151,800 using the latest closing price.

HADDOCK GERALD W, the Director of ProFrac Holding Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $12.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that HADDOCK GERALD W is holding 39,166 shares at $62,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.01 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProFrac Holding Corp. stands at +3.77. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.