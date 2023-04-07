Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL)

The 36-month beta value for PLL is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLL is $111.44, which is $57.78 above than the current price. The public float for PLL is 17.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.71% of that float. The average trading volume of PLL on April 07, 2023 was 528.19K shares.

PLL) stock’s latest price update

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 52.02. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PLL’s Market Performance

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has seen a -13.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.76% decline in the past month and a 6.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for PLL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.18% for PLL stock, with a simple moving average of -7.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $140 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLL reach a price target of $108, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for PLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLL, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

PLL Trading at -16.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL fell by -13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.45. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc. saw 16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from BLESS MICHAEL A, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $60.14 back on Mar 08. After this action, BLESS MICHAEL A now owns 1,750 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc., valued at $105,254 using the latest closing price.

Phillips Keith D., the President and CEO of Piedmont Lithium Inc., sale 705 shares at $50.36 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Phillips Keith D. is holding 128,277 shares at $35,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.72. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.69. Total debt to assets is 0.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.