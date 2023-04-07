Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) is above average at 16.30x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NMFC is $13.08, which is $1.01 above than the current price. The public float for NMFC is 89.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of NMFC on April 07, 2023 was 354.67K shares.

NMFC) stock’s latest price update

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 11.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMFC’s Market Performance

NMFC’s stock has fallen by -1.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.29% and a quarterly drop of -3.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for New Mountain Finance Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for NMFC stock, with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMFC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NMFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NMFC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2022.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to NMFC, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

NMFC Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -2.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMFC fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, New Mountain Finance Corporation saw -2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMFC starting from KLINSKY STEVEN B, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.74 back on Mar 17. After this action, KLINSKY STEVEN B now owns 7,820,681 shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation, valued at $1,174,170 using the latest closing price.

KLINSKY STEVEN B, the Director of New Mountain Finance Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $11.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that KLINSKY STEVEN B is holding 7,720,681 shares at $1,171,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.83 for the present operating margin

+78.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Mountain Finance Corporation stands at +21.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.41.

Based on New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC), the company’s capital structure generated 150.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.11. Total debt to assets is 59.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.