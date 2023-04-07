Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of National Grid plc (NGG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) is above average at 14.37x. The 36-month beta value for NGG is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NGG is $69.41, which is $3.76 above than the current price. The public float for NGG is 697.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume of NGG on April 07, 2023 was 305.37K shares.

NGG) stock’s latest price update

National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG)’s stock price has increased by 1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 70.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NGG’s Market Performance

National Grid plc (NGG) has seen a 5.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.90% gain in the past month and a 16.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for NGG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.03% for NGG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

NGG Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +15.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGG rose by +5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.88. In addition, National Grid plc saw 18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+61.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Grid plc stands at +11.83. The total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on National Grid plc (NGG), the company’s capital structure generated 190.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.61. Total debt to assets is 47.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, National Grid plc (NGG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.