Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) is above average at 3.40x. The 36-month beta value for COOP is also noteworthy at 1.58.

The public float for COOP is 69.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume of COOP on April 07, 2023 was 656.19K shares.

COOP stock's latest price update

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP)’s stock price has increased by 0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 41.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

COOP’s Market Performance

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has experienced a 4.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.70% drop in the past month, and a -1.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for COOP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.90% for COOP stock, with a simple moving average of -2.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOP

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COOP reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for COOP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to COOP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on April 06th of the previous year.

COOP Trading at -5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOP rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.19. In addition, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. saw 3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOP starting from Bray Jesse K, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $38.88 back on Mar 28. After this action, Bray Jesse K now owns 624,871 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., valued at $816,480 using the latest closing price.

Bray Jesse K, the Chief Executive Officer of Mr. Cooper Group Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $47.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Bray Jesse K is holding 652,371 shares at $988,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOP

Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.