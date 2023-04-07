Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) is above average at 23.65x. The 36-month beta value for AXS is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AXS is $66.50, which is $13.56 above than the current price. The public float for AXS is 76.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.61% of that float. The average trading volume of AXS on April 07, 2023 was 600.62K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AXS) stock’s latest price update

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 53.74. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXS’s Market Performance

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has experienced a -1.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.33% drop in the past month, and a -2.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for AXS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for AXS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $60 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXS reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for AXS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AXS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AXS Trading at -8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.78. In addition, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited saw -1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited stands at +4.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.38. Total debt to assets is 5.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.