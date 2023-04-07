Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG)

The 36-month beta value for ACTG is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACTG is $7.00, which is $3.24 above than the current price. The public float for ACTG is 56.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ACTG on April 07, 2023 was 247.11K shares.

ACTG) stock’s latest price update

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 3.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACTG’s Market Performance

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has seen a -3.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.35% decline in the past month and a -4.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for ACTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.23% for ACTG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACTG stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ACTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACTG in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACTG reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ACTG stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 29th, 2016.

ACTG Trading at -11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares sank -15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACTG fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Acacia Research Corporation saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.70 for the present operating margin

+36.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acacia Research Corporation stands at -211.18. The total capital return value is set at -8.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.92. Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -24.30 for asset returns.

Based on Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), the company’s capital structure generated 22.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.67. Total debt to assets is 13.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.