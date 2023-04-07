An In-Depth Look at MiMedx Group Inc.’s (MDXG) Stock Performance

The stock of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has seen a -0.90% decrease in the past week, with a -17.82% drop in the past month, and a 7.79% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for MDXG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.98% for MDXG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MDXG is 1.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) is $10.25, which is $6.93 above the current market price. The public float for MDXG is 108.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On April 07, 2023, MDXG’s average trading volume was 578.64K shares.

MDXG) stock’s latest price update

MiMedx Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MDXG)’s stock price has increased by 1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 3.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MDXG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MDXG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on October 13th of the previous year 2022.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDXG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for MDXG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MDXG, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

MDXG Trading at -16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -17.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXG fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, MiMedx Group Inc. saw 19.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXG starting from Stein Robert Benjamin, who sale 12,355 shares at the price of $4.24 back on Mar 07. After this action, Stein Robert Benjamin now owns 266,318 shares of MiMedx Group Inc., valued at $52,442 using the latest closing price.

Carlson Peter M, the Chief Financial Officer of MiMedx Group Inc., sale 12,056 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Carlson Peter M is holding 534,150 shares at $51,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.32 for the present operating margin

+81.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for MiMedx Group Inc. stands at -11.27. The total capital return value is set at -18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.35. Equity return is now at value 251.30, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.