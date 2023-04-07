An In-Depth Look at Landstar System Inc.’s (LSTR) Stock Performance

The stock of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) has seen a -0.78% decrease in the past week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month, and a 6.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.26% for LSTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for LSTR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is 14.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LSTR is 0.90.

The average price recommended by analysts for Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) is $176.83, which is $0.13 above the current market price. The public float for LSTR is 35.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On April 07, 2023, LSTR’s average trading volume was 264.85K shares.

LSTR) stock’s latest price update

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 176.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.78% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LSTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LSTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $200 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSTR reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for LSTR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to LSTR, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

LSTR Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSTR fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.51. In addition, Landstar System Inc. saw 7.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSTR starting from Beacom Joseph J, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $182.94 back on Feb 09. After this action, Beacom Joseph J now owns 17,578 shares of Landstar System Inc., valued at $1,280,587 using the latest closing price.

CORO RICARDO S, the Vice President – CIO of Landstar System Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $184.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that CORO RICARDO S is holding 22,167 shares at $553,883 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.64 for the present operating margin

+12.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landstar System Inc. stands at +5.79. The total capital return value is set at 52.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.50. Equity return is now at value 49.60, with 21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Landstar System Inc. (LSTR), the company’s capital structure generated 22.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.28. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 3.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.