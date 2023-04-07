An In-Depth Look at Avista Corporation’s (AVA) Stock Performance

In the past week, AVA stock has gone up by 4.00%, with a monthly gain of 6.39% and a quarterly plunge of -0.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Avista Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for AVA stock, with a simple moving average of 6.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) is above average at 20.74x. The 36-month beta value for AVA is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVA is $39.40, which is -$5.14 below than the current price. The public float for AVA is 73.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.42% of that float. The average trading volume of AVA on April 07, 2023 was 961.77K shares.

AVA) stock’s latest price update

Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA)’s stock price has increased by 0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 43.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AVA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AVA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $38 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVA reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for AVA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to AVA, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

AVA Trading at 6.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVA rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.67. In addition, Avista Corporation saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVA starting from Cox Bryan Alden, who sale 2,542 shares at the price of $41.30 back on Feb 24. After this action, Cox Bryan Alden now owns 4,698 shares of Avista Corporation, valued at $104,985 using the latest closing price.

KENSOK JAMES M, the Vice President of Avista Corporation, sale 400 shares at $41.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that KENSOK JAMES M is holding 14,766 shares at $16,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.12 for the present operating margin

+17.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avista Corporation stands at +9.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.45. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Avista Corporation (AVA), the company’s capital structure generated 125.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.60. Total debt to assets is 37.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Avista Corporation (AVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.