Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB)’s stock price has increased by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 33.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) Right Now?

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is $47.25, which is $17.7 above the current market price. The public float for ABCB is 65.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABCB on April 07, 2023 was 464.18K shares.

ABCB’s Market Performance

ABCB stock saw a decrease of -4.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -25.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.17% for ABCB stock, with a simple moving average of -26.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ABCB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ABCB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $41 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABCB reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for ABCB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

ABCB Trading at -20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -18.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCB fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.66. In addition, Ameris Bancorp saw -27.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABCB starting from Bowen William I. Jr., who purchase 670 shares at the price of $41.20 back on Mar 10. After this action, Bowen William I. Jr. now owns 22,872 shares of Ameris Bancorp, valued at $27,604 using the latest closing price.

Veal Jimmy D, the Director of Ameris Bancorp, sale 1,120 shares at $51.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Veal Jimmy D is holding 88,425 shares at $58,093 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ameris Bancorp stands at +31.33. The total capital return value is set at 7.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.58. Equity return is now at value 11.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), the company’s capital structure generated 64.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.29. Total debt to assets is 8.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.