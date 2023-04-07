Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 298.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Right Now?

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMP is 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMP is $366.55, which is $72.32 above the current price. The public float for AMP is 105.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMP on April 07, 2023 was 632.36K shares.

AMP’s Market Performance

AMP’s stock has seen a -1.10% decrease for the week, with a -11.77% drop in the past month and a -3.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Ameriprise Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for AMP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $325 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMP reach a price target of $336. The rating they have provided for AMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMP, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

AMP Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.13. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc. saw -4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Berman Walter Stanley, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $352.07 back on Feb 15. After this action, Berman Walter Stanley now owns 14,360 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc., valued at $3,520,683 using the latest closing price.

Sweeney Joseph Edward, the PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES of Ameriprise Financial Inc., sale 6,390 shares at $350.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sweeney Joseph Edward is holding 10,955 shares at $2,238,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.72 for the present operating margin

+41.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc. stands at +14.17. The total capital return value is set at 32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.33. Equity return is now at value 63.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), the company’s capital structure generated 157.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.21. Total debt to assets is 3.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.