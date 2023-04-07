American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) is above average at 25.59x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is $25.00, which is $11.95 above the current market price. The public float for AAT is 59.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAT on April 07, 2023 was 531.36K shares.

AAT) stock’s latest price update

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 18.45. However, the company has experienced a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AAT’s Market Performance

AAT’s stock has risen by 2.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.56% and a quarterly drop of -29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.82% for American Assets Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for AAT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAT

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAT reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for AAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AAT, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on May 17th of the previous year.

AAT Trading at -19.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares sank -13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAT rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.12. In addition, American Assets Trust Inc. saw -30.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAT starting from RADY ERNEST S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.29 back on Mar 13. After this action, RADY ERNEST S now owns 2,267,022 shares of American Assets Trust Inc., valued at $192,900 using the latest closing price.

RADY ERNEST S, the Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $21.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RADY ERNEST S is holding 7,077,628 shares at $879,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+34.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Assets Trust Inc. stands at +10.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.60. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.