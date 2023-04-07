Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Amdocs Limited (DOX) has gone up by 0.84% for the week, with a 5.17% rise in the past month and a 5.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.40% for DOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.61% for DOX stock, with a simple moving average of 9.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) Right Now?

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DOX is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOX is $101.20, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for DOX is 120.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for DOX on April 07, 2023 was 683.56K shares.

DOX) stock’s latest price update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 95.85. however, the company has experienced a 0.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for DOX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

DOX Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOX rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.61. In addition, Amdocs Limited saw 5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.17 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amdocs Limited stands at +11.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.43.

Based on Amdocs Limited (DOX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.03. Total debt to assets is 12.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amdocs Limited (DOX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.