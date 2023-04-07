Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) is $64.00, which is -$6.29 below the current market price. The public float for ALTR is 51.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTR on April 07, 2023 was 328.38K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALTR) stock’s latest price update

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 70.68. however, the company has experienced a -0.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALTR’s Market Performance

Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) has seen a -0.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.49% gain in the past month and a 54.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for ALTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for ALTR stock, with a simple moving average of 32.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $60 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALTR reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for ALTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALTR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

ALTR Trading at 12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.00. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc. saw 54.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Dias Nelson, who sale 116 shares at the price of $68.11 back on Mar 17. After this action, Dias Nelson now owns 34,213 shares of Altair Engineering Inc., valued at $7,901 using the latest closing price.

Gayle Brian, the Chief Accounting Officer of Altair Engineering Inc., sale 79 shares at $68.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Gayle Brian is holding 18,185 shares at $5,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc. stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67. Equity return is now at value -7.60, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.