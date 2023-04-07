Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL) is above average at 2.12x,

The public float for ASTL is 94.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASTL on April 07, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ASTL) stock’s latest price update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTL)’s stock price has increased by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 7.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASTL’s Market Performance

ASTL’s stock has fallen by -2.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.36% and a quarterly rise of 24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Algoma Steel Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.99% for ASTL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.24% for the last 200 days.

ASTL Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -8.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTL fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.73. In addition, Algoma Steel Group Inc. saw 18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTL

Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 20.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.