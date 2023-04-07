Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) by analysts is $77.73, which is $11.15 above the current market price. The public float for ADC is 87.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.29% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ADC was 1.10M shares.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 67.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADC’s Market Performance

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has experienced a -1.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.30% drop in the past month, and a -3.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for ADC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.17% for ADC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADC reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for ADC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ADC, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

ADC Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADC fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.47. In addition, Agree Realty Corporation saw -5.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADC starting from Erlich Craig, who purchase 4,898 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Dec 29. After this action, Erlich Craig now owns 4,898 shares of Agree Realty Corporation, valued at $79,592 using the latest closing price.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the Director of Agree Realty Corporation, purchase 11,000 shares at $71.38 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAKOLTA JOHN JR is holding 268,816 shares at $785,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.50 for the present operating margin

+57.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agree Realty Corporation stands at +35.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Agree Realty Corporation (ADC), the company’s capital structure generated 43.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.18. Total debt to assets is 29.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.