Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has seen a -7.23% decrease in the past week, with a -15.95% drop in the past month, and a -4.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for WMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for WMS stock, with a simple moving average of -25.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) is above average at 13.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) is $112.83, which is $35.2 above the current market price. The public float for WMS is 55.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WMS on April 07, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

WMS) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 77.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.23% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $182 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMS reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for WMS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to WMS, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

WMS Trading at -11.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.02. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. saw -5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from TALLEY KEVIN C, who sale 22,006 shares at the price of $89.67 back on Mar 03. After this action, TALLEY KEVIN C now owns 40,019 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., valued at $1,973,291 using the latest closing price.

HARVEY DARIN S., the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc., sale 614 shares at $95.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HARVEY DARIN S. is holding 4,600 shares at $58,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.12 for the present operating margin

+26.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stands at +8.29. The total capital return value is set at 20.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.63. Equity return is now at value 42.20, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS), the company’s capital structure generated 91.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.88. Total debt to assets is 37.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.