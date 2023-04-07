Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO)’s stock price has increased by 0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.30% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is above average at 5.39x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is $10.03, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for AGRO is 108.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGRO on April 07, 2023 was 523.04K shares.

AGRO’s Market Performance

The stock of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen a -3.30% decrease in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 4.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for AGRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for AGRO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AGRO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AGRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for AGRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to AGRO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

AGRO Trading at -1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO fell by -3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.83. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.44. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.