Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has seen a -24.74% decrease in the past week, with a -45.52% drop in the past month, and a -1.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.38% for ADXN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.13% for ADXN stock, with a simple moving average of -29.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ADXN is 12.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. On April 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ADXN was 436.99K shares.

ADXN) stock’s latest price update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has experienced a -24.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADXN Trading at -47.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.39%, as shares sank -48.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXN fell by -24.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0732. In addition, Addex Therapeutics Ltd saw 15.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1420.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Addex Therapeutics Ltd stands at -1439.78. The total capital return value is set at -180.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.23.

Based on Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.06. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.