Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, GOLF stock has gone down by -0.87%, with a monthly decline of -3.14% and a quarterly surge of 14.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.62% for Acushnet Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for GOLF stock, with a simple moving average of 4.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) Right Now?

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOLF is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for GOLF is 31.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOLF on April 07, 2023 was 354.65K shares.

GOLF) stock’s latest price update

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 48.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $62 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOLF reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for GOLF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOLF, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

GOLF Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -2.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.72. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp. saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from Pacheco Thomas, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $51.92 back on Mar 06. After this action, Pacheco Thomas now owns 60,368 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp., valued at $1,038,400 using the latest closing price.

Lindner Christopher Aaron, the President – FootJoy of Acushnet Holdings Corp., sale 15,000 shares at $52.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Lindner Christopher Aaron is holding 92,255 shares at $782,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acushnet Holdings Corp. stands at +8.78. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.07. Total debt to assets is 28.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.