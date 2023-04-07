ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has increased by 0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 25.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) Right Now?

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACIW is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACIW is $34.50, which is $8.44 above the current price. The public float for ACIW is 106.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACIW on April 07, 2023 was 856.16K shares.

ACIW’s Market Performance

The stock of ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has seen a -0.99% decrease in the past week, with a 2.24% rise in the past month, and a 0.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for ACIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.44% for ACIW stock, with a simple moving average of 6.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for ACIW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIW, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 17th of the previous year.

ACIW Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW fell by -0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.51. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc. saw 13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Puppala Ram Kumar, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $22.03 back on Sep 07. After this action, Puppala Ram Kumar now owns 49,603 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc., valued at $22,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc. stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW), the company’s capital structure generated 97.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.