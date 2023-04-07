ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ABM is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ABM is $59.50, which is $13.96 above the current price. The public float for ABM is 65.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABM on April 07, 2023 was 327.55K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ABM) stock’s latest price update

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM)’s stock price has increased by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 43.35. but the company has seen a -1.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABM’s Market Performance

ABM’s stock has fallen by -1.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.71% and a quarterly drop of -3.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for ABM Industries Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.75% for ABM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ABM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $51 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ABM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to ABM, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

ABM Trading at -5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABM fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.06. In addition, ABM Industries Incorporated saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABM starting from SALMIRS SCOTT B, who sale 100 shares at the price of $45.12 back on Apr 04. After this action, SALMIRS SCOTT B now owns 364,726 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated, valued at $4,512 using the latest closing price.

SALMIRS SCOTT B, the President and CEO of ABM Industries Incorporated, sale 4,334 shares at $45.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that SALMIRS SCOTT B is holding 364,826 shares at $195,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.38 for the present operating margin

+12.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABM Industries Incorporated stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 11.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.39. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM), the company’s capital structure generated 82.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.12. Total debt to assets is 27.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.