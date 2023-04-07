A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is above average at 24.23x. The 36-month beta value for ATEN is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ATEN is $21.33, which is $7.62 above than the current price. The public float for ATEN is 67.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.96% of that float. The average trading volume of ATEN on April 07, 2023 was 606.38K shares.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN)’s stock price has increased by 0.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.64. However, the company has experienced a -3.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ATEN’s Market Performance

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has experienced a -3.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a -4.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for ATEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for ATEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEN

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ATEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

ATEN Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -1.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.77. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw -11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 20,965 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Mar 13. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 595,935 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $301,267 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc., sale 3,294 shares at $14.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 124,459 shares at $47,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc. stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In summary, A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.