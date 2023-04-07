360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN)’s stock price has increased by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 18.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Right Now?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QFIN is 0.42.

The public float for QFIN is 153.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QFIN on April 07, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

QFIN’s Market Performance

QFIN’s stock has seen a -3.90% decrease for the week, with a -3.27% drop in the past month and a -17.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.80% for 360 DigiTech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.49% for QFIN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QFIN stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for QFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QFIN in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $20.80 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QFIN reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for QFIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Buy” to QFIN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

QFIN Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QFIN fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.18. In addition, 360 DigiTech Inc. saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QFIN

Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.