W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for WTI is 93.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WTI on April 06, 2023 was 3.00M shares.

WTI) stock’s latest price update

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.91 compared to its previous closing price of 5.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WTI’s Market Performance

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has experienced a 3.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.10% drop in the past month, and a 0.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for WTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.73% for WTI stock, with a simple moving average of -12.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for WTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9.10 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTI reach a price target of $6.90, previously predicting the price at $5.10. The rating they have provided for WTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

WTI Trading at -6.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTI rose by +2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.01. In addition, W&T Offshore Inc. saw -7.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTI

Equity return is now at value -219.50, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.