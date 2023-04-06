What Recent Market Trends Mean for VirnetX Holding Corp’s (VHC) Stock

In the past week, VHC stock has gone down by -11.76%, with a monthly decline of -12.28% and a quarterly plunge of -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.35% for VirnetX Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.54% for VHC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VHC is 1.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for VHC is 63.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.60% of that float. On April 06, 2023, VHC’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

VHC) stock’s latest price update

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 1.52. However, the company has experienced a -11.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VHC

Dawson James gave a rating of “Buy” to VHC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

VHC Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.01%, as shares sank -13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6285. In addition, VirnetX Holding Corp saw 15.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 1,870 shares at the price of $1.13 back on May 25. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 654,657 shares of VirnetX Holding Corp, valued at $2,113 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of VirnetX Holding Corp, purchase 13,829 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 652,787 shares at $16,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Equity return is now at value -12.00, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VirnetX Holding Corp (VHC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.