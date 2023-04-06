What Recent Market Trends Mean for Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) Stock

The stock of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has gone up by 1.24% for the week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month and a -19.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.70% for IMPP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.80% for IMPP stock, with a simple moving average of -40.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) is above average at 1.26x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 189.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume of IMPP on April 06, 2023 was 9.31M shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has decreased by -2.68 compared to its previous closing price of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMPP Trading at -10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1791. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.52.

Conclusion

In summary, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.