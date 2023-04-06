Waste Management Inc. (WM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 162.82. However, the company has seen a 1.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Trash Can Be Treasure. 3 Garbage Stocks to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Management Inc. (NYSE: WM) is 30.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WM is 0.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Waste Management Inc. (WM) is $172.12, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for WM is 405.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On April 06, 2023, WM’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

WM’s stock has seen a 1.80% increase for the week, with a 9.70% rise in the past month and a 6.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for Waste Management Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.53% for WM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $200 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WM reach a price target of $165, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for WM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to WM, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

WM Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.52. In addition, Waste Management Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Nagy Leslie K, who sale 800 shares at the price of $151.11 back on Feb 24. After this action, Nagy Leslie K now owns 5,210 shares of Waste Management Inc., valued at $120,888 using the latest closing price.

Nagy Leslie K, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Waste Management Inc., sale 60 shares at $153.40 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Nagy Leslie K is holding 6,010 shares at $9,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waste Management Inc. (WM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.