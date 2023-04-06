Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) Stock

The stock of Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has gone down by -0.05% for the week, with a 5.22% rise in the past month and a -7.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.18% for DBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for DBX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DBX is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for DBX is 266.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.93% of that float. The average trading volume for DBX on April 06, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

DBX) stock’s latest price update

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 21.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/18/22 that Roku, DraftKings, Cognex, Shake Shack: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to DBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

DBX Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.57. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 2,369 shares at the price of $21.21 back on Mar 27. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 446,338 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $50,246 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 11,506 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 229,749 shares at $219,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Equity return is now at value -116.00, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dropbox Inc. (DBX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.