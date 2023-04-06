Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s (BFRG) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 40.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.85% for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.54% for BFRG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BFRG is 1.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.03% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of BFRG was 1.64M shares.

BFRG) stock’s latest price update

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG)’s stock price has decreased by -32.00 compared to its previous closing price of 6.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 50.55% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFRG Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.45%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +50.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. saw -14.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.