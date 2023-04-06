Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.59 compared to its previous closing price of 64.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TWLO is also noteworthy at 1.47.

The public float for TWLO is 173.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on April 06, 2023 was 4.43M shares.

TWLO’s Market Performance

TWLO’s stock has seen a -5.72% decrease for the week, with a -19.51% drop in the past month and a 13.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for Twilio Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.49% for TWLO stock, with a simple moving average of -11.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWLO reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for TWLO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TWLO, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

TWLO Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -17.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.49. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Shipchandler Khozema, who sale 9,943 shares at the price of $63.78 back on Mar 31. After this action, Shipchandler Khozema now owns 238,122 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $634,191 using the latest closing price.

Viggiano Aidan, the Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc., sale 6,226 shares at $63.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Viggiano Aidan is holding 213,577 shares at $396,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.