The Volatility of Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) Stock: A 4.42% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has gone up by 4.42% for the week, with a 24.22% rise in the past month and a 38.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.26% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.53% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 42.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TIO is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $6.25, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. On April 06, 2023, TIO’s average trading volume was 331.73K shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has increased by 4.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO Trading at 21.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +30.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9390. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.07 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.