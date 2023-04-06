The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEO is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEO is $14.33, which is $6.2 above the current price. The public float for GEO is 118.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEO on April 06, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO)’s stock price has increased by 3.44 compared to its previous closing price of 7.86. however, the company has experienced a 2.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

GEO’s Market Performance

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a 2.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.82% decline in the past month and a -24.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for GEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.41% for GEO stock, with a simple moving average of -8.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to GEO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at -12.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -25.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from Black James H., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.99 back on Dec 12. After this action, Black James H. now owns 6,373 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $32,970 using the latest closing price.

March Shayn P., the VP of Finance and Treasurer of The GEO Group Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that March Shayn P. is holding 56,779 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +5.99. The total capital return value is set at 10.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.85. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on The GEO Group Inc. (GEO), the company’s capital structure generated 197.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.39. Total debt to assets is 61.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.