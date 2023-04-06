The Cigna Group (CI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.44x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CI is 293.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of CI was 1.78M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CI) stock’s latest price update

The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has increased by 3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 256.54. However, the company has seen a 4.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Those Dreaded Medical Forms Are About to Be Scaled Back

CI’s Market Performance

The Cigna Group (CI) has seen a 4.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.62% decline in the past month and a -14.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.11% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of -9.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CI by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $350 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CI reach a price target of $355, previously predicting the price at $370. The rating they have provided for CI stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CI, setting the target price at $347 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CI Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.50. In addition, The Cigna Group saw -19.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Neville Everett, who sale 2,982 shares at the price of $271.67 back on Mar 10. After this action, Neville Everett now owns 5,403 shares of The Cigna Group, valued at $810,120 using the latest closing price.

ZARCONE DONNA F, the Director of The Cigna Group, sale 2,088 shares at $271.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that ZARCONE DONNA F is holding 25,550 shares at $567,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Cigna Group stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Cigna Group (CI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.