The Beauty Health Company’s (SKIN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SKIN stock has gone down by -1.36%, with a monthly gain of 0.54% and a quarterly surge of 29.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for The Beauty Health Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for SKIN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Right Now?

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SKIN is $18.39, which is $6.95 above the current market price. The public float for SKIN is 131.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.62% of that float. The average trading volume for SKIN on April 06, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

SKIN) stock’s latest price update

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN)’s stock price has decreased by -5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 12.73. but the company has seen a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that Beauty Health Stock Jumps on Earnings and Strong Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKIN reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for SKIN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SKIN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SKIN Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.96. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw 31.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

+66.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beauty Health Company stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 439.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.46. Total debt to assets is 74.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.