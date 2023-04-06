The 16.12% Simple Moving Average of Analog Devices Inc.’s (ADI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ADI stock has gone up by 0.63%, with a monthly gain of 2.94% and a quarterly surge of 14.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Analog Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.37% for ADI stock, with a simple moving average of 16.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by analysts is $220.78, which is $26.44 above the current market price. The public float for ADI is 504.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.48M shares.

ADI) stock’s latest price update

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 195.12. However, the company has seen a 0.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Analog Devices Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Forecast Were Strong.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $250 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ADI, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

ADI Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.99. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 16.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, who sale 8,751 shares at the price of $189.00 back on Mar 21. After this action, Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth now owns 23,871 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,653,939 using the latest closing price.

Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth, the EVP, Finance & CFO of Analog Devices Inc., sale 26,250 shares at $187.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Mahendra-Rajah Prashanth is holding 23,871 shares at $4,908,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.99. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.