The -13.88% Decline of Enservco Corporation’s (ENSV) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has gone up by 22.25% for the week, with a -13.23% drop in the past month and a -65.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.68% for ENSV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.85% for ENSV stock, with a simple moving average of -66.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Enservco Corporation (ENSV) by analysts is $3.00, The public float for ENSV is 10.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On April 06, 2023, the average trading volume of ENSV was 359.40K shares.

ENSV) stock’s latest price update

Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV)’s stock price has decreased by -5.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. but the company has seen a 22.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13th of the previous year 2015.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENSV reach a price target of $2.75, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for ENSV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 19th, 2015.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENSV, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

ENSV Trading at -31.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.81%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV rose by +22.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4694. In addition, Enservco Corporation saw -67.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.34 for the present operating margin

-47.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corporation stands at -52.45. The total capital return value is set at -45.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.53. Equity return is now at value -137.40, with -32.30 for asset returns.

Based on Enservco Corporation (ENSV), the company’s capital structure generated 311.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.71. Total debt to assets is 66.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.