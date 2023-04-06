The -13.88% Decline of BellRing Brands Inc.’s (BRBR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BRBR stock has gone up by 5.82%, with a monthly gain of 13.26% and a quarterly surge of 38.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.59% for BellRing Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.57% for BRBR stock, with a simple moving average of 35.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) is above average at 39.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is $36.71, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for BRBR is 130.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRBR on April 06, 2023 was 965.59K shares.

BRBR) stock’s latest price update

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR)’s stock price has increased by 3.01 compared to its previous closing price of 33.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $40 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to BRBR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BRBR Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +5.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.79. In addition, BellRing Brands Inc. saw 36.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from STEIN ELLIOT JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $23.67 back on May 12. After this action, STEIN ELLIOT JR now owns 19,551 shares of BellRing Brands Inc., valued at $47,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for BellRing Brands Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with 16.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.