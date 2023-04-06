TH International Limited (THCH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TH International Limited (THCH) has seen a 15.80% increase in the past week, with a -8.06% drop in the past month, and a 36.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.15% for THCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.43% for THCH stock, with a simple moving average of -22.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) Right Now?

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for THCH is 144.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of THCH on April 06, 2023 was 263.28K shares.

TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH)’s stock price has increased by 21.04 compared to its previous closing price of 3.76. However, the company has experienced a 15.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

THCH Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THCH rose by +11.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.72. In addition, TH International Limited saw 63.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for THCH

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TH International Limited (THCH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.