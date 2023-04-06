TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.70.

The public float for WULF is 48.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WULF on April 06, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF)’s stock price has decreased by -4.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.94. however, the company has experienced a 13.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has risen by 13.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 33.62% and a quarterly rise of 24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.42% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.62% for WULF stock, with a simple moving average of -15.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $24 based on the research report published on March 25th of the previous year 2022.

WULF Trading at 22.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares surge +48.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7551. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 35.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 317,259 shares at the price of $7.88 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 654,706 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $2,500,001 using the latest closing price.

Revolve Capital LLC, the 10% Owner of TeraWulf Inc., purchase 158,629 shares at $7.88 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Revolve Capital LLC is holding 10,981,382 shares at $1,249,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -575.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.